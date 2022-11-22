Mangaluru blast accused had deep links with ISIS?

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mohammad Shariq, the main accused behind the low intensity blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday evening, is said to be having connections with the global terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq & Syria (ISIS).

Hours after Shariq’s relatives identified him on Monday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Alok Kumar, addressed media persons and said Shariq, whose immediate handler is Arafat Ali, an accused in the terror graffiti case, has connections with the ISIS and is part of the Islamic State’s Al Hind module. Arafat, too, is alleged to have links with ISIS.

Alok Kumar said Shariq, a BCom graduate, visited Mangaluru on November 10, may be to finalise a location for bomb blast, although it is still not known where he wanted to plant it.

“Shariq was handled by Abdul Matheen, a wanted suspect in terror activity facing Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in Bengaluru and his immediate handler, Arafat, is said to be operating from Dubai now. Meanwhile, Shariq had posed in a signature style of ISIS holding the cooker bomb with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) installed to it.”

A police officer involved in the investigations, on condition of anonymity, said Shariq was influenced by Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic evangelist and Indian fugitive. “Shariq has handlers in Dubai with Al Ummah group. Thirthahalli is their base, and from this group, Abdul Matheen is on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) watch list since four years. These accused get trained to make bombs online, are exposed to ISIS propaganda videos, dark web browsing on bomb making etc. They were influenced by Zakir Naik’s speeches and wanted the Shariah to be implemented across the world,” said another credible source.

The sources said Shariq chose Mangaluru because his act would get enough publicity and traction as the city is communally sensitive.

