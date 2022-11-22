Home States Karnataka

Shariq had shared videos on bomb making with aides

While Shariq was the main accused, Maaz and Yaseen were the second and third accused respectively.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

H Mohammed Shariq (24) of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, the prime accused in the autorickshaw blast. (Photo | Special arrangement)

H Mohammed Shariq (24) of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, the prime accused in the autorickshaw blast. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Mohammed Shariq, the prime suspect in the Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case, is also an accused registered in a case in Shivamogga under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. Shariq used to send videos and documents related to making bombs to two of his associates who were also members of ISIS’ official media centre Al-Hayat in Telegram, according to an investigation that the Shivamogga police conducted in September.

The police, who launched an investigation into the stabbing of one Prem Singh during Independence Day celebrations in Shivamogga, had arrested four people, including the main accused Zabiulla and invoked UAPA. The police found the role of Shariq in the stabbing incident by way of radicalising Zabiulla. During the course of the investigation, the police also found that Shariq had two associates, Maaz Muneer and Sayed Yaseen. Shariq and Maaz were involved in the 2020 Mangaluru graffiti case.

Material used in a bomb that was seized
from the banks of the Tunga in
Shivamogga in September

The Doddapete police, that probed the stabbing incident, found that a conspiracy was hatched to further the terror activities of ISIS and to disturb the unity, security and sovereignty of the country. They also found that the accused unlawfully possessed explosives endangering public property and life. They also burnt the National Flag. A separate case was registered in Shivamogga rural police station in this regard on September 19.

While Shariq was the main accused, Maaz and Yaseen were the second and third accused respectively. The police found that whenever Yaseen would meet Maaz and Shariq, they would allegedly discuss fundamental ideas and concepts of Jihad, the police said.

Shariq allegedly used to send PDF files, video and audio and links related to extremism, radicalisation, works of ISIS and other terror organisations etc. through messenger apps like Telegram, Signal, Instagram, Wire, Element, etc to Yasin.

After learning about the concept of making bombs in PDF files and videos shared by Shariq, the other two accused had allegedly purchased the timer relay circuits required for making  bombs through an e-commerce site and batteries, switches, wires, matchboxes and other explosive material in Shivamogga. The accused had experimentally exploded the bomb made by them at a place locally known as Kemmangundi on the banks of the Tunga river in Shivamogga and the experimental blast was successful. They had also stored explosives, the police investigation found.

In the days following Independence Day, the National Flag was burnt near the spot where the bomb was tested and it was video graphed on their mobile phones. Shariq had allegedly sent the money needed to make the bomb to Yasin through cryptocurrency, the police had found. While Shariq is now hospitalised, Maaz and Yaseen are under judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru blast
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp