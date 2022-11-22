Home States Karnataka

Will fight for Marathi-speaking population in Karnataka: Maharashtra CM

Meanwhile, hitting out at the state government, Kannada leader Ashok Chandargi from Belagavi said that they are still in deep slumber.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during the meeting in Mumbai of the high-powered committee on the boundary dispute with Karnataka, said that they will fight the case in the Supreme Court for the interest of the Marathi-speaking population residing in the border areas in Karnataka. Shinde said that two Cabinet ministers -- Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai -- will be assigned to bolster its ongoing legal tussle with Karnataka. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan, leaders of MES, among others were present during the meeting. Senior legal expert Vaidyanathan will represent Maharashtra during the hearing, he added.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the state government, Kannada leader Ashok Chandargi from Belagavi said that they are still in deep slumber. “Karnataka has not appointed a minister for the border row since 2018.

There is no high-powered committee for the issues, and the state’s Border Protection Committee has been lying defunct over the last three years. CM Basavaraj Bommai should appoint a minister in-charge for the issue,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp