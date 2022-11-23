Auto driver recovering, DC recommends compensation

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Purushotham Poojary, the autorickshaw driver who sustained injuries in the recent Mangaluru blast, is recovering, said sources. Poojary sustained around 20% burns in the low-intensity blast that occurred in his autorickshaw at Naguri in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Hailing from a humble background, the autorickshaw was his only source of income. He was working really hard as his daughter’s wedding has been fixed for May 2023. Poojary had undergone a bypass surgery for his heart ailment, said his family. “He has been driving an auto for the last 15 years. The family is in a state of shock. His wife and two young daughters are spending the entire day at the hospital. It is a difficult phase for the family,” said a relative of Poojary.

Even if he recovers soon, he will not be able to get back to driving autorickshaw as it will be a part of the probe.“Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath has assured that he will provide an autorickshaw and also bear Poojary’s medical expenses,” said Sandeep Garody, a local corporator.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar MR assured all possible support to Poojary’s family. He said that he would recommend to the government to release compensation to Poojary. Earlier, ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar had also assured relief to Poojary as there is a provision in terror cases to provide compensation to victims.

Meanwhile, doctors at the private hospital where Poojary is undergoing treatment informed his family that he is recovering well from the burn injuries. “His face is swollen. He has burns on his one hand and back. However, he is able to speak. He is unable to come to terms with the incident and that such a blast went off in his auto,” Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Meanwhile, devotees of Koragajja daiva (spirit) at Garody, close to where the blast occurred claim that a major disaster was averted due to the blessings of the daiva.

