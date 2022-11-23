Home States Karnataka

Stars matter: JDS waits for auspicious time to release its list of candidates

Tomorrow we enter Chikkaballapur and candidates for the five seats are ready.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS, aiming to come back to power in the state on its own strength after the 2023 Assembly polls, is depending heavily on auspicious days and dates to come out with the list of its candidates for the polls.

The party was scheduled to release the first list of 100-plus candidates on November 18 when the Pancharathna Yatra was kicked off. But it was put off after party leader HD Revanna, who is known to have a firm belief in astrology, warned against it.  The yatra, touted as the party’s comeback rally, was also kicked off from Mulbagal region, considered auspicious as it is located at Deva Moole or the god corner, as per Vastu beliefs. The party wanted to announce the list at the Chamundi Hills temple in Mysuru, but decided against it as the party’s MLA from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, GT Devegowda, has fallen out with the leadership.

Asked when it would be released, Kumaraswamy said, “The list is ready and we were about to make it public when Revanna suggested that we delay it for sometime. Some leaders want to wait till November 25, while others say it should not be done before my birthday on December 16, when we have also planned a Kalyanotsava.”

But some of the names are already out. Asked about it, he said, “The names for Kolar district have been announced, and if you add KGF, it will become six. Tomorrow we enter Chikkaballapur and candidates for the five seats are ready. We have also identified the names for Tumakuru, except Sira. For Mandya district, eight partymen have been identified.’’

Whenever the party leadership decides to announce the list, it will be at an auspicious time and on an auspicious day, a party source said. Some party workers expect Deve Gowda to visit the Nanjundeshwara temple at Nanjangud and get the blessings before announcing it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pancharathna Yatra 2023 Assembly polls
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp