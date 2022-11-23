Stars matter: JDS waits for auspicious time to release its list of candidates

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS, aiming to come back to power in the state on its own strength after the 2023 Assembly polls, is depending heavily on auspicious days and dates to come out with the list of its candidates for the polls.

The party was scheduled to release the first list of 100-plus candidates on November 18 when the Pancharathna Yatra was kicked off. But it was put off after party leader HD Revanna, who is known to have a firm belief in astrology, warned against it. The yatra, touted as the party’s comeback rally, was also kicked off from Mulbagal region, considered auspicious as it is located at Deva Moole or the god corner, as per Vastu beliefs. The party wanted to announce the list at the Chamundi Hills temple in Mysuru, but decided against it as the party’s MLA from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, GT Devegowda, has fallen out with the leadership.

Asked when it would be released, Kumaraswamy said, “The list is ready and we were about to make it public when Revanna suggested that we delay it for sometime. Some leaders want to wait till November 25, while others say it should not be done before my birthday on December 16, when we have also planned a Kalyanotsava.”

But some of the names are already out. Asked about it, he said, “The names for Kolar district have been announced, and if you add KGF, it will become six. Tomorrow we enter Chikkaballapur and candidates for the five seats are ready. We have also identified the names for Tumakuru, except Sira. For Mandya district, eight partymen have been identified.’’

Whenever the party leadership decides to announce the list, it will be at an auspicious time and on an auspicious day, a party source said. Some party workers expect Deve Gowda to visit the Nanjundeshwara temple at Nanjangud and get the blessings before announcing it.

BENGALURU: JDS, aiming to come back to power in the state on its own strength after the 2023 Assembly polls, is depending heavily on auspicious days and dates to come out with the list of its candidates for the polls. The party was scheduled to release the first list of 100-plus candidates on November 18 when the Pancharathna Yatra was kicked off. But it was put off after party leader HD Revanna, who is known to have a firm belief in astrology, warned against it. The yatra, touted as the party’s comeback rally, was also kicked off from Mulbagal region, considered auspicious as it is located at Deva Moole or the god corner, as per Vastu beliefs. The party wanted to announce the list at the Chamundi Hills temple in Mysuru, but decided against it as the party’s MLA from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, GT Devegowda, has fallen out with the leadership. Asked when it would be released, Kumaraswamy said, “The list is ready and we were about to make it public when Revanna suggested that we delay it for sometime. Some leaders want to wait till November 25, while others say it should not be done before my birthday on December 16, when we have also planned a Kalyanotsava.” But some of the names are already out. Asked about it, he said, “The names for Kolar district have been announced, and if you add KGF, it will become six. Tomorrow we enter Chikkaballapur and candidates for the five seats are ready. We have also identified the names for Tumakuru, except Sira. For Mandya district, eight partymen have been identified.’’ Whenever the party leadership decides to announce the list, it will be at an auspicious time and on an auspicious day, a party source said. Some party workers expect Deve Gowda to visit the Nanjundeshwara temple at Nanjangud and get the blessings before announcing it.