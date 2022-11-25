Bangalore Metro: Whitefield to KR Puram stretch to open by mid-March

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Metro line between Whitefield and Baiyappanahalli (Reach-1 extension) is set for launch in two phases, with the 13-km stretch between Whitefield and KR Puram to be operational by mid-March 2023. The need to erect steel girders (bridge) above the railway crossing before Baiyappanahalli depot, has ensured that this small 2.5-km segment will not be ready for launch any time soon.

Testing and commissioning of the completed portion between Whitefield and Garudacharpalya is on at present.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez told TNIE, “We will be extending testing and commissioning works between Whitefield and Garudarcharpalya by two more stations till KR Puram. BMRCL will be in a position to operate trains from Whitefield to KR Puram by mid-March next year. We are looking at inviting the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for inspection by February.”

This 13-km stretch will have 12 Metro stations: Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sadarmangala, Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, Sitharama Palya,Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Saraswati Nagar and KR Puram.

BMRCL to operate buses from KR Puram

BMRCL will operate buses from KR Puram Metro Station to ferry commuters who want to reach Baiyappanahalli Metro Station until this portion is commissioned, the MD said. Pending girder work between Benniganahalli and Baiyappanahalli stations has begun. “We have obtained the No Objection Certificate from Railways. The major constraint is that work can be taken up only when Railways is able to take a line block on this busy section,” he said. This stretch would become operational by June-end, Parwez said.

“Two major pending works for running trains have been completed on this line. We had to raise the height of Baiyappanahalli depot so that trains can reach. Work at Whitefield depot is necessary for running trains, like tracks and landing platform,” he said.

METRO MAX FARE MAY GO UP

BMRCL is likely to hike the maximum fare from the existing Rs 60 to bolster its financial position, with the Fare Fixation Committee to take the final decision. The last fare hike was about five years ago in June. The three-member panel comprises a high court judge, a state government official and a central government official.

Dr EV Ramana Reddy, addi­tional chief secretary, Industries and Commerce department, has been nominated to the committee in place of former BMRCL MD Pradeep Singh Kharola after his retirement. BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said, “The network of Bengaluru Metro has increased from 42.3 km in phase-I to 56.1 km due to the addition of Mysuru Road-Kengeri and Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute Lines. But the maxi­mum fare remains Rs 60, which will not be sustainable for the long-run. The network will be further extended from Whitefield to KR Puram by March next year, which necessitates the hike,” he said.

