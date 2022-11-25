Belagavi city gears up to host 10-day winter session

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The State Government has started preparations for the winter session of the state legislature to be held for 10 days from December 19 at Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil held a meeting with officials in the city to discuss the arrangements to hold the session effectively. Patil called upon officials of various departments to arrange for food, transport, health care and other facilities for all the attendants.

The official addressed all the committees formed by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the session. The DC told officials to ensure that none of the guests face any inconvenience during their stay in Belagavi. Besides ensuring a smooth flow of traffic, the authorities should also focus on hygiene across the city, he said.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr M B Boralingaiah said issues related to security, movement of vehicles and parking will be addressed effectively. Belagavi City Corporation commissioner Rudresh Ghali said private and government accommodations have already been checked. Several teams of doctors and other health officials will also be deployed across the city and ambulances will also be kept ready, said Dr Mahesh Kone, Belagavi District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

BELAGAVI: The State Government has started preparations for the winter session of the state legislature to be held for 10 days from December 19 at Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil held a meeting with officials in the city to discuss the arrangements to hold the session effectively. Patil called upon officials of various departments to arrange for food, transport, health care and other facilities for all the attendants. The official addressed all the committees formed by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the session. The DC told officials to ensure that none of the guests face any inconvenience during their stay in Belagavi. Besides ensuring a smooth flow of traffic, the authorities should also focus on hygiene across the city, he said. Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr M B Boralingaiah said issues related to security, movement of vehicles and parking will be addressed effectively. Belagavi City Corporation commissioner Rudresh Ghali said private and government accommodations have already been checked. Several teams of doctors and other health officials will also be deployed across the city and ambulances will also be kept ready, said Dr Mahesh Kone, Belagavi District Health and Family Welfare Officer.