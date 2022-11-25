Home States Karnataka

BJP encashed Mesta death, failed as a government, claims Congress

Senior leader R V Deshpande appreciated former CM Siddaramaiah’s decision to hand over the Paresh Mesta case to the CBI.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar interacts with members of the Halakki community in Uttara Kannada on Thursday

KPCC president DK Shivakumar interacts with members of the Halakki community in Uttara Kannada on Thursday

By Express News Service

KUMTA (UTTARA KANNADA): Brandishing the ‘B-report’ submitted by the CBI in the Paresh Mesta case, the Congress sounded the poll bugle in coastal Karnataka, claiming there had been no development during BJP rule, and that it had politically encashed cases of the dead, like Mesta.

The party promised to have an exclusive manifesto for development, and establish a full-fledged multispeciality hospital if the party comes to power. At a party convention to ‘Educate people about BJP’s misdeed — politicising the death of Paresh Mesta during the 2018 elections’, the Congress kickstarted its 2023 Assembly campaign.

At a rally of about 5,000 people, the party went hammer and tongs against the BJP, with allegations ranging from gaining power through the backdoor, zero development, communalisation, to rise in fuel prices and essential commodities.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar described the BJP as “corrupt and power-hungry” and alleged that voters’ names are going missing from the poll roll. “They have deleted names of voters who will not vote for them. I have complained to the Election Commission,” he said. He claimed that those who had left the party during Operation Lotus are returning.

Mentioning various irregularities and discontinuation of schemes like distribution of free rice, he said that mishandling of Covid-19 had cost the state over 4lakh lives.

Senior leader R V Deshpande appreciated former CM Siddaramaiah’s decision to hand over the Paresh Mesta case to the CBI. Describing the government as a failure, he said that none of the MLAs had managed to get any new project for the district. “Corruption is high. Essential commodities are out of reach of the common man. Youth are unemployed. Siddaramaiah had waived farmers’ loans and had genuine concern for the poor,” he said.

U T Khader mocked BJP leaders who visited houses of workers who were killed. “Their own workers drove them away. They don’t trust them,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paresh Mesta case Congress D K Shivakumar KPCC
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp