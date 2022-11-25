Congress is ‘B’ team of BJP: Kumaraswamy

V Velayudham By

SIDLAGHATTA (CHIKKABALLAPURA DISTRICT): JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday hit out at both the BJP and Congress. Addressing a gathering at the party’s Pancharatna Yatra at Sidlaghatta, Kumarswamy said, “The Congress calls JDS the BJP’s ‘B’ team... but in reality, Congress is the BJP’s ‘B’ team.”

He said Karnataka is a peaceful state and those trying to disturb the peace should not be allowed. Reiterating the party’s commitment to developing Karnataka if voted to power, Kumaraswamy said, “JDS will give importance to development of all sectors. The economical situation of the needy will be improved and importance will be given to health and education sectors.”

He also announced that Ravi Kumar will contest from Sidlaghatta in 2023. JDS state president CM Ibrahim said that when Kumaraswamy was the CM, he had waived farm loans. Ibrahim also said that if JDS is voted to power, then a statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be installed on the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

“We will also set up a Kempegowda university and a Tippu Sultan university,” he said. Addressing the gathering, Prajwal Revanna, MP for Hassan, said people of Kolar and Chikkaballapur have blessed the JDS’ yatra. “I appeal to the voters to bless Kumaraswamy... he will provide a good administration for the overall development of the state.” JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy also spoke.

