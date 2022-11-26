Home States Karnataka

Act on complaints from women’s panel, cops told

Bommai said the government has taken up many welfare programmes and is taking measures to generate employment opportunities for 5 lakh women.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, CM Basavaraj Bommai, minister Halappa Achar, and NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma in Bengaluru on Friday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he has directed the police to register cases within seven to eight hours after the Karnataka State Commission for Women files a complaint and start the investigation within a day without any delay.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the State Commission for Women, he said the State Government will take all measures to strengthen the commission and appoint lawyers to take up its cases.

The government has provided Rs 1 lakh to 7,500 stree shakti groups and increased honorarium for Asha workers, he said and added that under the Nirbhaya fund, 7,500 AI-enabled CCTV cameras are being installed in Bengaluru.

