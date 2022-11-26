Hampi gets its firang ‘sosse’! Guide marries Belgian tourist

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: They say love knows no boundaries. And this saying was once again proved right in the case of Ananthraju and Camille. Ananthraju, 30, a tourist guide from Hampi, married Camille, 27, from Belgium at the famous Virupaksha Temple here on Friday.

Ananthraju, the groom, also drives an autorickshaw in Hampi. He met Camille in 2019 when she had visited Hampi along with her family. He had shown around the ruins to Camille and her family and also helped them in their accommodation.

Camille and her family were impressed by Ananthraju’s honesty and enthusiasm.After Camille returned to Belgium, they got in touch on social media and continued to talk. Both of them had liked each other but they could not meet due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Six months ago, both of them told their respective families about their ‘long- distance love’ which was approved by them.

On Thursday evening, the couple got engaged in Hosapete and the photos went viral on social media. “Camille had come to Hampi in 2019 along with her parents and siblings. As they had visited Hampi for the first time they were worried about the stay and food. But I ensured that they got the best of the hotels in Hampi. The family was happy with the arrangements and had promised me that they will visit Hampi again,” explained Ananthraju.

Meanwhile, Ananthraju and Camille were in touch on social media and phone.“We fell in love and decided to marry a year ago. As most of the restrictions over the pandemic are now clear,the marriage was fixed for

November 25 in Hampi. The marriage was conducted as per Hindu traditions. Close to 40 relatives and friends of Camille came down to Hampi for the marriage. It is a great moment for me and my family. My marriage has proved that love has no boundary,”he elaborated.

“When we were looking to visit Vijaya Vittala Temple, Ananthraju, who was driving an auto, took us there. During the ride he also assured us about our stay and hotels where we could eat. All my family members liked him and his honesty. I love the temples and nature of Hampi. It is a great feeling to come back and get married to the man I love,” Camille said.

Meanwhile, Iranna Poojari,a senior guide from Hampi, said that there have been two such marriages in the recent past where foreign tourists tied the knot with Hampi youths.

