Kodagu will be an independent council: Subramanian Swamy

“Utharkand, Telangana, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have become separate states after a long fight. Why should Kodagu not get an autonomous council?,” he questioned.

Subramanian Swamy addressing the gathering in Kodagu (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: “I will fight for your (Kodagu) separate existence within Karnataka state but with an autonomous council,” declared former minister and economist Subramanian Swamy in Kodagu. He was addressing the gathering at the 32nd Codava National Day celebration in Madikeri on Saturday. The event was hosted by Codava National Council (CNC).

Subramanian Swamy in his speech assured CNC about the organization’s goal of achieving geo-political autonomy through a legal battle. “Great injustice has been done to you (Kodagu/Kodavas). But keep fighting,” he added.  He assured to file a petition in the Supreme Court shortly to get Geo political autonomy status to Kodagu. He stated that he will seek support from his legal advisor Satya Sabarwal. “Utharkand, Telangana, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have become separate states after a long fight. Why should Kodagu not get an autonomous council?,” he questioned. He assured that Kodagu will be an independent council by November next year.

Meanwhile, speaking with the media Swamy said, “The former minister Chidambaram has faced serious charges in many cases followed by Rahul Gandhi in the young India case. Prisons wait for them.”

He commented on the Modi regime and spoke, “I am not opposing Modi. But his policy of appeasing China is opposed by me. He should not allow the Chinese to occupy our territory. India should fight back. I also oppose some of the wrong economic policies of the present government. No one in BJP has the guts to question the wrong policies except me. Even the PM has failed to declare Ram Setu as a heritage spot despite several appeals by me.”

Virat Hindusthan Sangam national secretary Jagadish Shetty, Supreme Court advocate Satya Agarwal and CNC president NU Nachappa also spoke. Several resolutions including the demand for ST tag for the Kodavas were passed during the session.

