Mangaluru blast: Centre directs NIA to take up investigation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up the investigation in the Mangaluru blast case. It has stated that the FIR (119/2022) registered by the Kankanady Town police station, Mangaluru City on November 20 has invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, which is a scheduled offence and falls under the NIA Act. The MHA order dated November 23 precedes the letter written by the Karnataka government to the ministry on the same issue a day later.

The State Government on Thursday wrote to the Centre asking it to hand over the November 19 Mangaluru blast case to the NIA after the provisions of the UAPA were invoked. The NIA, which has jointly been investigating the case with the state police will now register a fresh FIR before taking up the probe.

Prime accused Mohd Shariq, who was carrying a 5-litre pressure cooker with three 9-volt batteries, one damaged circuit and other material used in the preparation of IEDs in an auto rickshaw was injured along with the auto driver Purushottam Poojary following a blast.

“Based on the investigation in the case including the examination of materials recovered and evidence collected so far by the police, Sections 16, 38 and 39 of the UA(P)A (on punishment for committing a terrorist act, being a member of a terrorist organisation and intention to further the activity of a terrorist organisation,) have been invoked. And since, (UA(P)A) was a scheduled offence and falls under Section 6 of the NIA Act, the matter has been submitted to the MHA for necessary and further action,” the state had written.

The Mangaluru blast case was registered under Explosive Substances Act and Sections 419, 465, 471, 120(B) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code for punishment for cheating by personation, forgery, fraudulently and dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine and attempt to murder along with sections of the UA(P)A.

