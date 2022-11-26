Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru blast: Centre directs NIA to take up investigation

The NIA, which has jointly been investigating the case with the state police will now register a fresh FIR before taking up the probe.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up the investigation in the Mangaluru blast case. It has stated that the FIR (119/2022) registered by the Kankanady Town police station, Mangaluru City on November 20 has invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, which is a scheduled offence and falls under the NIA Act. The MHA order dated November 23 precedes the letter written by the Karnataka government to the ministry on the same issue a day later.

The State Government on Thursday wrote to the Centre asking it to hand over the November 19 Mangaluru blast case to the NIA after the provisions of the UAPA were invoked. The NIA, which has jointly been investigating the case with the state police will now register a fresh FIR before taking up the probe.

Prime accused Mohd Shariq, who was carrying a 5-litre pressure cooker with three 9-volt batteries, one damaged circuit and other material used in the preparation of IEDs in an auto rickshaw was injured along with the auto driver Purushottam Poojary following a blast.

“Based on the investigation in the case including the examination of materials recovered and evidence collected so far by the police, Sections 16, 38 and 39 of the UA(P)A (on punishment for committing a terrorist act, being a member of a terrorist organisation and intention to further the activity of a terrorist organisation,) have been invoked. And since, (UA(P)A) was a scheduled offence and falls under Section 6 of the NIA Act, the matter has been submitted to the MHA for necessary and further action,” the state had written.

The Mangaluru blast case was registered under Explosive Substances Act and Sections 419, 465, 471, 120(B) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code for punishment for cheating by personation, forgery, fraudulently and dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine and attempt to murder along with sections of the UA(P)A.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru blast NIA
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp