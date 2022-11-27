Adulteration of milk: Karnataka HC bins plea to quash case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by an accused against registration of a crime case against him over alleged adulteration of milk during its transportation from dairies in local villages to the Central Main Dairy of Mandya District Milk Producers’ Societies Union Limited at Gejjalagere.

“The documents collected during the probe will necessarily become a part of the chargesheet. Interference at this juncture is not warranted. Such adulteration would result in the taking away of nutritive value of the milk. Not stopping at that, it also alleged that the petitioner and the like are adding a chemical by the name Maltodextrin to the milk”, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed.

The court made this observation while dismissing the petition filed by Doddaraju, a resident of Gnyanjyothi Nagar in the city, questioning a crime case registered by Maddur police. The Managing Director of the Milk Union registered the case under the provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, in May 2021.

The government advocate argued that adulteration of milk has become a big menace in all the contract vehicles belonging to the petitioner and others. The lorries seized by the investigating agency contained a secret chamber to store water to percolate into the milk in the container when the vehicle was in running condition, therefore resulting in the adulteration of milk.

