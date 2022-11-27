Copies of Constitution to be in all gram panchayats: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to distribute copies of the Constitution in every library across all gram panchayats. CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the idea is that every village should have a copy of the Constitution. The copies of 73rd & 74th Amendments along with Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act will also be distributed across the Gram Panchayats.

The CM told media persons on the occasion of the Constitution Day on Saturday, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Constitution is his religious book. The oath-taking ceremony is held to implement the Constitution in its letter and spirit.” Although decentralisation of powers have taken place, it still needs to be done at the ground level, he said.

