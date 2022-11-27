Home States Karnataka

Copies of Constitution to be in all gram panchayats: CM Bommai

Although decentralisation of powers have taken place, it still needs to be done at the ground level, he said.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Constitution

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to distribute copies of the Constitution in every library across all gram panchayats. CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the idea is that every village should have a copy of the Constitution. The copies of 73rd & 74th Amendments along with Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act will also be distributed across the Gram Panchayats.

The CM told media persons on the occasion of the Constitution Day on Saturday, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Constitution is his  religious book. The oath-taking ceremony is held to implement the Constitution in its letter and spirit.”  Although decentralisation of powers have taken place, it still needs to be done at the ground level, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Constitution Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp