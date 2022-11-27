Doctor, two others booked for forcible conversion

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three persons including a woman doctor have been booked under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, for allegedly trying to forcibly convert a girl to Islam. Based on a complaint by the mother of the victim Shivani Poojary, the police have filed an FIR, stating that she was working at New Fans Bazar at Bikarnakatte and used to recharge her mobile phone at a shop belonging to one Khalib at Kaikamba.

Khalib befriended her, and promised that she would get a good job along with money in 2021. He took her to his relative’s house at Kallapu.She was then allegedly forced to offer namaz and read the Quran before being forcibly converted to Islam. Khalib had also allegedly molested her.

Her name was also changed to Ayisha, and she was given a burqa. Poojary later returned home a few days later in January 2021, but concealed everything from her family. She found a job at the house of Yenepoya hospital owner for eight months, and later, she was given another job at a house in Kasargod by a woman named Rukiya, where she worked for seven months. Till March, she had no job, but then rejoined work at Yenepoya hospital owner’s house, when a person named Sainaz, who also worked at the same house, gave her a job at the house of Dr Jameela and her husband Dr Sayyad.

Shivani alleged that while she was working at the house, Jameela allegedly asked her to wear burqa, and told her to introduce herself as a Muslim woman. Shivani left the job citing work and mental pressure, and returned home in October this year. Meanwhile, a person named Aiman from Bhadravathi contacted her on Instagram and forced her to get into a relationship with him. She went to Bhadravathi to meet him. Shivani has now demanded action against Khalib, Dr Jameela, Aiman and Khalib’s relatives for allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam. The accused have been booked under sections 354, 354(A), 506 of the IPC and sections 3 and 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022.

