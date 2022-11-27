Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra's plea in SC has no legal validity: Karnataka CM Bommai

On senior politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar trying to keep the border issue alive, he said that the former Maharashtra CM has been doing politics over the border row for many years.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:48 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Maharashtra’s petition filed in the Supreme Court in 2004 over the border dispute has no legal validity.

Addressing the media at the helipad here, Bommai said that Karnataka is prepared for an effective legal battle.  “According to the State Reorganisation Act-1956 and Article 3 of the Constitution, there is no legal validity in the plea filed by Maharashtra,” Bommai added. He said that Karnataka is arguing well with senior advocates Mukul Rohatagi and Uday Holla.

“We are going to argue seriously when the issue comes up for hearing. The government has also appointed retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Shivraj Patil as head of State Border, River Formation Commission. We are acting as per the Constitution and the law of land, which is sufficient for our victory,” he said. Bommai said he is confident that Karnataka will not lose any village or town or city.

On senior politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar trying to keep the border issue alive, he said that the former Maharashtra CM has been doing politics over the border row for many years. “His (Pawar) dream will never come true,” he said.

