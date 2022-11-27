Scrap old vehicles, get rebate on new

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is set to come out with a vehicle scrappage policy in the next 15 days. This comes a day after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that all government vehicles which have completed 15 years should be scrapped.

The state’s move will be as per the policy guidelines sent by the Centre to all states. In Karnataka, a proposal is being considered to give rebate to owners on purchase of new vehicle to those who scrap old ones.

As per data released by the Karnataka Transport Department last year, out of 2.8 crore vehicles on road in Karnataka, over 79 lakh vehicles are more than 15 years old. Both Union and state governments are making an effort to scrap vehicles which do not have Fitness Certificates (FCs). Many of such vehicles are still plying on the state’s roads posing threat to environment, besides being prone to accidents.

A senior official said there are vehicles falling under various categories like commercial, private and government. Under each category, depending on their age and fitness, the vehicles will be scrapped. “We are thinking of offering incentives to those who surrender their vehicles voluntarily by giving them a certificate through which they can avail subsidy or rebate in the next new vehicle purchase,” the official said.

Policy to be ready in next 10 days

As the Centre’s Vehicle Scrappage Policy allows states to frame their own rules, the Karnataka Transport Department is presently holding consultations with various experts and stake-holders. “We are expecting it to be ready in the next ten days,” Transport Secretary N V Prasad told TNSE.

However, some officials are sceptical about implementing the policy in Karnataka. “There are many vehicle owners’ associations in Karnataka who can bring political pressure to dilute the policy. There are thousands of vehicles in Karnataka which are more than 25 years old. They get Fitness Certificates by bribing officials. Many such owners will be unwilling to put their vehicles to scrap,” sources said.

