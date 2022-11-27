Home States Karnataka

Scrap old vehicles, get rebate on new

A senior official said there are vehicles falling under various categories like commercial, private and government.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is set to come out with a vehicle scrappage policy in the next 15 days. This comes a day after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that all government vehicles which have completed 15 years should be scrapped.

The state’s move will be as per the policy guidelines sent by the Centre to all states. In Karnataka, a proposal is being considered to give rebate to owners on purchase of new vehicle to those who scrap old ones.

As per data released by the Karnataka Transport Department last year, out of 2.8 crore vehicles on road in Karnataka, over 79 lakh vehicles are more than 15 years old. Both Union and state governments are making an effort to scrap vehicles which do not have Fitness Certificates (FCs). Many of such vehicles are still plying on the state’s roads posing threat to environment, besides being prone to accidents.

A senior official said there are vehicles falling under various categories like commercial, private and government. Under each category, depending on their age and fitness, the vehicles will be scrapped. “We are thinking of offering incentives to those who surrender their vehicles voluntarily by giving them a certificate through which they can avail subsidy or rebate in the next new vehicle purchase,” the official said.

Policy to be ready in next 10 days

As the Centre’s Vehicle Scrappage Policy allows states to frame their own rules, the Karnataka Transport Department is presently holding consultations with various experts and stake-holders. “We are expecting it to be ready in the next ten days,” Transport Secretary N V Prasad told TNSE.

However, some officials are sceptical about implementing the policy in Karnataka. “There are many vehicle owners’ associations in Karnataka who can bring political pressure to dilute the policy. There are thousands of vehicles in Karnataka which are more than 25 years old. They get Fitness Certificates by bribing officials. Many such owners will be unwilling to put their vehicles to scrap,” sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari vehicle scrappage policy
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp