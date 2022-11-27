Security up in Mangaluru hospital where Shariq is admitted

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Security has been tightened around the private hospital in Mangaluru where Mohammed Shariq, 24, the prime suspect in the November 19 bomb blast case, is undergoing treatment. This comes in the wake of a lesser-known outfit, Islamic Resistance Council, claiming responsibility for the blast that injured Shariq and autorickshaw driver Purushottam Poojary. Shariq is monitored by a team of police and the doctors said he is responding well to the treatment. The police have installed a CCTV camera inside his ward.

Arafath Ali, who is the main handler of Shariq, is also absconding and a lookout notice has been issued against him. There is speculation that Shariq might be facing a threat to his life and that is the reason his security has been enhanced at the hospital, sources said. An inspector, two PSIs and two constables are deployed near his room. A metal detector has also been installed at the entrance.

Hospital sources said that Shariq is still on a ventilator. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the hospital and met auto driver Poojary. He said the police have not yet been allowed to meet Shariq as he might catch an infection.

Kadri temple authorities, meanwhile, have written to the police requesting protection following Islamic Resistance Council’s threat. Kadri Manjunatha Temple Chief Executive Officer Jayamma has written to Kadri police requesting protection.

