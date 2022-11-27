Home States Karnataka

Security up in Mangaluru hospital where Shariq is admitted

Arafath Ali, who is the main handler of Shariq, is also absconding and a lookout notice has been issued against him.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

H Mohammed Shariq (24) of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, the prime accused in the autorickshaw blast. (Photo | Special arrangement)

H Mohammed Shariq (24) of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, the prime accused in the autorickshaw blast. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Security has been tightened around the private hospital in Mangaluru where Mohammed Shariq, 24, the prime suspect in the November 19 bomb blast case, is undergoing treatment. This comes in the wake of a lesser-known outfit, Islamic Resistance Council, claiming responsibility for the blast that injured Shariq and autorickshaw driver Purushottam Poojary. Shariq is monitored by a team of police and the doctors said he is responding well to the treatment. The police have installed a CCTV camera inside his ward.

Arafath Ali, who is the main handler of Shariq, is also absconding and a lookout notice has been issued against him. There is speculation that Shariq might be facing a threat to his life and that is the reason his security has been enhanced at the hospital, sources said. An inspector, two PSIs and two constables are deployed near his room. A metal detector has also been installed at the entrance.

Hospital sources said that Shariq is still on a ventilator. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the hospital and met auto driver Poojary. He said the police have not yet been allowed to meet Shariq as he might catch an infection.

Kadri temple authorities, meanwhile, have written to the police requesting protection following Islamic Resistance Council’s threat. Kadri Manjunatha Temple Chief Executive Officer Jayamma has written to Kadri police requesting protection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru blast Islamic Resistance Council
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp