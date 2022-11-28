Home States Karnataka

Farmers have zeal for entrepreneurship: Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

“Those who are trying to become entrepreneurs, we will fully support them. The farmers by nature are hardworking, and have an entrepreneurial spirit.

28th November 2022

Karnataka IT&BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Hailing the farmers, IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, “The farming community has a great zeal for entrepreneurship and we have to support them.” He inaugurated a three-day Business Networking Expo and Annual Convention at Palace Grounds organized by First Circle, a platform for economic empowerment of the regional communities. 

“Those who are trying to become entrepreneurs, we will fully support them. The farmers by nature are hard working, and have an entrepreneurial spirit. Karnataka is a land of innovation, and Bengaluru has become a model in all sectors. We have to understand the strength of this land of opportunities,” he 
said, adding that he will support new ideas.

Founder-member of First Circle Jairam Raipura, IRS, said, “This community shouldn’t limit itself to Bengaluru, but spread its wings in all districts. There are 250 members in the community, which will expand to other states. Only after that, industrialists and suppliers will be benefitted mutually”.
Minister for Excise S Gopalaiah, MP BN Bache Gowda, and others were present on the occasion.

