Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Professor calls student by terrorist’s name; gets debarred

In the video that emerged on social media, student is seen arguing with the professor for reportedly calling him by the name of a hanged terrorist- Ajmal Kasab.

Published: 28th November 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Screen grab of the incident.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Udupi suspended a professor after he allegedly called a student ‘Ajmal Kasab’, a Pakistani terrorist who was hanged in 2012 after being convicted in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case which took place in 2008.

A video of the professor making the remark during a class last week has gone viral on social media. In the video, the first year engineering student whom the professor called ‘Kasab’ can be heard raising serious objection and telling him that it is not at all acceptable. “Will you talk to your son like this? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist? How can you call me like that in front of so many people in the class,” the student tells the professor. The professor is heard telling “sorry dude” to which the student replies, “Sorry doesn’t change how you think, how you portray yourself”.

In a social media post, the student says that though the racist comment was not acceptable, he would however let it go as he believed that the professor did not mean it. ‘’It can be ignored this time,’’ he reportedly posted.

Acting swiftly, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)  placed the professor under suspension and ordered an inquiry into the matter. In a communique, MAHE said that it does not condone such kind of behaviour and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy of the institute.

Though there are no conclusive inputs throwing light on the background of this incident and why the professor made such a remark against a student, the incident reportedly happened in the classroom on the day of the anniversary of the November 26, 2008 terror attack in Mumbai. In the 49-second video that went viral, the student can be seen taking strong objection to the remark.

‘Campus must be place of harmony’

President of Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India, Udupi district, Afwan B Hoode condemned the incident and said that the campus should be a place to spread religious harmony and not bigotry.
“The mindset of the professor to spread hatred against a religion is worrying and causes damage to the foundation of the Constitution. This kind of attitude by a professor will further create fear in the minds of students from minority community,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MIT terrorist Manipal Institute of Technology Engineering student Ajmal Kasab
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp