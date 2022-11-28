Home States Karnataka

One of 3 elusive tiger cubs found dead in Nagarahole

The cub had injury marks on its neck, shoulder and fracture in his front leg. The foresters suspected that the cub was killed in a fight with a dominant male in the area.

Published: 28th November 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: One of the three cubs of the tigress ‘Nayanji Katte Female’ was found dead in the Taraka forest area coming under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Sunday. The forest staff, who were involved in a combing operation to track the cubs, found the carcass of the male cub in the Taraka forest area at Dommanakatte Beat coming under the Antarasathe wildlife range. 

The cub had injury marks on its neck, and shoulder and a fracture in his front leg. The foresters suspected that the cub was killed in a fight with a dominant male in the area. After collecting the organ samples for testing, the carcass was burnt as per the rules.

Nagarahole director Harshakumar said they will continue the combing operation to track the remaining cubs. After the tigress was found dead on November 12 after getting caught in the snare laid to trap wild boars, the foresters had launched a combing operation to track the movement of its three cubs in the Antharasanthe forest range near Taraka Dam. The foresters had installed 30 camera traps and forest staff are taking out patrolling to monitor their movement.

