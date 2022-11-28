Home States Karnataka

Previous govts failed sharavathi evacuees : Bommai

Farmers sacrificed their fertile lands and relocated, but continue to suffer after 60 yrs, says CM 

Published: 28th November 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses Sharavathi project evacuees in Thirthahalli on Sunday | Express

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses Sharavathi project evacuees in Thirthahalli on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed the previous governments for the delay in the rehabilitation of Sharavathi project evacuees, and assured that he will meet the Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav seeking to clear the hurdles of the evacuees, who have been waiting for over 60 years. 

Addressing a meeting with the evacuees in Thirthahalli on Sunday, Bommai said that the state has been reaping the benefits of electricity due to the sacrifices made by Sharavathi project evacuees. “Nobody should forget their sacrifices. The farmers sacrificed their fertile lands and relocated. But, I am surprised and pained that even after 60 years, successive governments have failed to address their issues even though they had plenty of opportunities,” he said. 

Clarifying that he is not indulging in politics over the issue, Bommai said that the project was initiated before the introduction of the Conservation of Forests Act. “The then state government could have conducted a survey and allotted land to the evacuees. The government missed the opportunity. The Union government, before 1978, had asked the state governments to identify the reserve forests. The then state government had the opportunity to allot the land and declare the rest of the land as a reserved forest,” he said. 

He also rued that a second opportunity was also lost. “From 1978-80, there was another opportunity for a resurvey of forest land. The then government could have allotted the land for the evacuees, but justice was not delivered,” he said.

But Bommai reiterated that approval from the central government is mandatory in this case, as the Conservation of Forests Act comes is a central act. “Our government has started the process to allot land to the evacuees. The survey has already started, and will be completed in December. A delegation led by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has already met the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. He has asked the delegation to visit him after the survey is done. I will 
also visit him once the survey is completed,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Bhupender Yadav Conservation of Forests Act
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp