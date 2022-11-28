Home States Karnataka

Social activist demands probe against Odanadi heads for Murugha Mutt conspiracy 

He told media persons on Sunday that Stanley is the third accused in the FIR filed by the Chitradurga rural police in connection with a conspiracy,

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Alleging that the heads of Odanadi Seva Samsthe— Stanley and Parashu—have hatched a conspiracy to implicate Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in the Pocso case, social worker Jitendra N Hulikunte on Sunday said that he has lodged a complaint with ADGP Alok Kumar (Law and Order) to conduct a probe against the organisation and the duo.

He told media persons on Sunday that Stanley is the third accused in the FIR filed by the Chitradurga rural police in connection with a conspiracy, but he has neither been interrogated nor has he been served any notice to appear for questioning. “Stanley is equally accused in the conspiracy against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru along with former MLA SK Basavarajan and Basavarajendra,” he alleged, adding 
that the duo are behind bars, and Stanley and Parashu must be summoned for investigation. 

He said that he fears that the duo might influence the girls and provoke them against the accused seer, and so, the girls should be shifted from Odanadi organisation to any government home for women to ensure an impartial probe.

“There are other cases of extortion pending against Odanadi organisation which need to be investigated to ensure that people know about their activities,” he added.

‘Lured with Rs 3 crore’
During a programme in Mysuru, ML Parashuram alleged that he was lured by supporters of  Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru by offering Rs 3 crore. He alleged that he was urged to step back from the case. “I will not withdraw the case, and will continue to fight to give justice to the  victims,” he said.

