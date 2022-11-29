Home States Karnataka

Bommai will meet JP Nadda, may discuss Cabinet rejig

Though Nadda is tied up with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, he is likely to give an appointment to Bommai.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With CM Basavaraj Bommai visiting New Delhi again on Tuesday, there is a buzz again of cabinet expansion and reshuffle as he is expected to meet and discuss the issue with BJP national president JP Nadda.

Having a full-fledged cabinet by inducting leaders, especially former RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi, may come up for discussion. However, the cabinet expansion decision is likely only after the announcement of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results on December 8, a BJP leader said.

Bommai is likely to bat for ST Nayaka leader Rajugouda, SC leader and Kudachi MLA P Rajiv, and Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, as their induction will send the right message to these communities after the SC/ST quota hike.

