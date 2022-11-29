Excess rainfall hits sowing of rabi crops in state

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Excess rain during September and October this year has hampered the sowing of rabi crops at many places in Karnataka. Rabi crops or rabi harvest, also known as winter crops, are agricultural crops that are sown in winter and harvested in spring in India. As of date, sowing in Karnataka has been done in 74 per cent of the total target area, which is likely to impact the yield.

All the major reservoirs in the state are full. State Agriculture Department had set a target of 26.68 lakh hectares for sowing of rabi crops, of which 74 per cent has been covered. Experts point out that excess rainfall has caused over-saturation of soil moisture affecting the sowing of the crops this season. Even if they sow, seedlings will not survive due to heavily saturated soil.

As per data available with Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, during this year’s monsoon (June to September), 20 districts of the total 31 districts of the state witnessed rainfall.

G S Srinivasa Reddy, senior consultant with Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said, this year, the situation is peculiar.

Because of heavy rain, there is more moisture in the soil which has not drained out in many places. During rabi season, jowar, wheat, Bengal gram, and black gram, among others, are sown. “If sowing was done in September, harvesting could be done from January to March, depending on each crop. The rain in November or December would help vegetation grow further,” he said.

SOWING STATS

Target area

26.68 lakh hectares

Achieved area

19.85 lakh hectares

In percentage

74.06%

Data courtesy: Agriculture Department

