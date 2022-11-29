Home States Karnataka

Five ports in Uttara Kannada district to be desilted: Kota Srinivasa

Surprisingly, the fishermen are not at all optimistic about it. 

Honnavar port needs desilting immediately

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: Uttara Kannada district administration has said that it will begin dredging of five fishing harbours and estuaries where sand has accumulated, causing boat accidents. This has been in accordance with the long-time demand by the fishermen who are facing difficulty carrying out regular fishing activities.

After a meeting with the government officials of various departments, the District Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary has said that the accumulation of sand in all the five ports and three more in other neighbouring districts will be cleared by means of dredging.

“Desilting will be done at Tadadi, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Karwar and Amdhalli, so that there won’t be any problem to the fishing here,” he said.Surprisingly, the fishermen are not at all optimistic about it.  “We are hearing about desilting of harbours for the last one decade. It has to be done as soon as possible,” said Nagendra Kharvi, a fisherman and a social worker.

