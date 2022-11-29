Home States Karnataka

If elected, Congress govt will resolve issues of Sharavathi evacuees: Siddaramaiah

He ridiculed PM Narendra Modi for not replying to a letter written by the State Contractors Association about government representatives demanding 40 per cent commission

Published: 29th November 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, and other party leaders light a lamp during a Janakrosha meeting with Sharavathi evacuees in Shivamogga on Monday

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Asserting that Congress will definitely seize power after the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress government will resolve all issues of Malnad farmers, including those concerning Sharavathi evacuees.

Speaking at the Janakrosha meeting, organised to protect the interests of Sharavathi evacuees in the city, Siddaramaiah came down heavily against the BJP government and ridiculed CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and former minister KS Eshwarappa for not addressing the problems of the evacuees.

He said a committee, headed by Ramesh Hegde, has submitted a report on the problems of the farming community, Sharavathi evacuees and bagair hukum cultivators of the Malnad region.

He said BJP, in its manifesto before the 2018 Assembly elections had made 600 promises, but met only 25 of them, while 30 promises have not been fully implemented. “But our government in 2013 met 157 of the 169 assurances made. BJP leaders and the government have betrayed the people by not keeping their promise,” he said.

During his tenure as CM, he constituted a committee under the chairmanship of principal secretary Madangopal to resolve the issues of Sharavathi evacuees. The committee recommended that title deeds be issued to the evacuees as per the Act prevailed between 1959 and 1970, under which it was not necessary to take the permission of the Centre. “Our government issued the title deeds. But now the high court has directed the government to take prior permission from the central government,” he said.

On the suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil, who had alleged that political leaders were demanding a high percentage of commission for projects, Siddaramaiah asked why was a B report filed in the case against Eshwarappa.

On Bommai’s statement that the Centre supplies free rice, Siddaramaiah said the Manmohan Singh government passed the Food Security Act. “It was the Congress government that gave free rice to four crore people in the state. But the BJP government reduced it from 7 kg to 5kg. If Congress comes to power, we will give 10 kg of rice free to the poor,” he said.

He ridiculed PM Narendra Modi for not replying to a letter written by the State Contractors Association about government representatives demanding 40 per cent commission. KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana, Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa, party state V-P Revanna, former minister Kimmane Rathnakar, MLA BK Sangameshwar and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah Sharavathi Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp