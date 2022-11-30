Home States Karnataka

Author-director of Kannada play on Tipu Sultan says he is receiving death threats

'Tipu Nijakanasugalu' (Real dreams of Tipu) has been going on since November 20 and six shows have been staged so far.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

A painting of Tipu Sultan used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

A painting of Tipu Sultan used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The author-director of the controversial Kannada play and book titled 'Tipu Nijakanasugalu' (Real dreams of Tipu) has lodged a complaint with police alleging that he has received death threats from unknown persons from Shivamogga district.

"I received two letters - one is a postcard and another is a letter in an envelope. The message is that I will be killed and no God can save me. The sender has used expletives extensively," Addanda C Cariappa told PTI on Wednesday.

He said he lodged a complaint at the Jayalakshmipuram police station in Mysuru, but no case has been registered so far.

The show has been going on since November 20 and six shows have been staged so far.

Further, three more will take place on December one, three and four.

"My idea is to conduct shows at 75 places across Karnataka, especially in the places where there are theatres because it cannot be performed at open air theatres due to threats," Cariappa said.

The play features 70 characters including Tipu Sultan, his wife, daughter, 'Diwan' Purnaiah and British rulers, he explained.

READ HERE | Where Tipu Worshipped

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Addanda C Cariappa Tipu Sultan Tipu Nijakanasugalu
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp