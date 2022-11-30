Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike men honour bus crew from Maharashtra

KRV felicitated drivers and conductors of the Maharashtra state transport corporation with garlands and shawls.

KRV activists felicitate public bus drivers from Maharashtra with garlands and shawls containing prints of the Karnataka emblem in Athani on Tuesday.(Photoshop | Express)

By Express News Service

ATHANI: Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), belonging to the Praveen Kumar Shetty faction, staged a unique type of protest here on Tuesday, when they felicitated drivers and conductors of the Maharashtra state transport corporation with garlands and shawls, bearing the Karnataka emblem. Their message: “Not to damage government property like buses, which provide service to the people of both Karnataka and Maharashtra, due to the border dispute.”

After the protest, the activists submitted a memorandum to Athani Tahsildar Suresh Munge, which was addressed to the CM, urging that the government conduct an all-party meeting to discuss the border dispute. It also urged that legal experts and Kannada organisations be invited to attend the meeting.

The memorandum also urged the banning of political parties like Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Karnataka, while protecting Kannadigas coming from Maharashtra to Karnataka.
KRV taluk president Annasab Telsang led the protest. District coordinator Jagannath Bamane, Deepak Shinde and others were also present.

