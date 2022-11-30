Home States Karnataka

Mystery shrouds death of KREDL project director D K Dinesh Kumar

Dinesh’s relatives suspect that it is a case of murder, the initial post-mortem report states the death was due to a heart attack.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) project director D K Dinesh Kumar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Bogadi II Stage in Mysuru on Monday. While Dinesh’s relatives suspect that it is a case of murder, the initial post-mortem report states the death was due to a heart attack. Kumar (50), a native of Doddapalya village in Srirangapatna taluk, was posted in Bengaluru.

Police said that as per Dinesh’s wife Asha’s statement, she along with her husband and 12-year-old son had dinner Sunday night and went to sleep. When she and her son woke up on Monday morning, they found Dinesh in an unconscious state, following which they too fell unconscious. The domestic help rushed the three to nearby Kamakshi Hospital where the doctors declared Dinesh brought dead. Asha and her son were later shifted to Suyog Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said injury marks were found on Dinesh’s body which had bloated and there was blood oozing out from his mouth. The police who examined the body said that Dinesh died about two days ago. Howevery, Dinesh’s maternal uncle H M Narayana, a resident of Mandya, has lodged a complaint with Saraswathipuram police station claiming that Dinesh has been murdered and demanded that Dinesh’s wife and servants be questioned.

Dinesh had earlier served at KREDL in Mysuru. He had also served as Honorary Secretary of The Institution of Engineers (India) Mysuru.

Mysuru Police Commissioner B Ramesh told TNIE that the postmortem done at MMCRI mortuary says there was 80% blockage in Dinesh’s arteries which led to a heart attack. “Viscera has been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Lab for examination to find out the cause of death and the report is expected in a few days,” he said. Based on preliminary investigation, the police have registered a case of unnatural death.

