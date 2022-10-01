Revised KCET ranking list to be out on October 1

By Express News Service

Following multiple postponements of the revised Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) ranking list, Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan confirmed that the ranking list would be issued on October 1 at 2pm on karresults.nic.in. Due to the delay in publishing KCET rank lists, students have sought a delay in counselling for Comed-K.

The Comed-K counselling process for engineering courses began on Thursday. While counselling had been delayed due to the KCET case, it had begun as soon as the issue was resolved by the high court. However, student organisations have appealed for a further delay, so that Comed-K counselling is taken up after KCET counselling begins. A memorandum was submitted to the KEA on Friday, requesting the same. It also sought that students should not be fined for giving up their Comed-K seats in favour of government seats, once the KCET rankings are out.

