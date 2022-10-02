Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru's KR Market subway now open, has six entry-exit points, 32 CCTVs

The Bengaluru Smart City Limited has finally completed the much-anticipated KR Market Junction improvement and new subway project, after completing 32 roads under the project.

People walk through the new subway at KR Market which was completed under `18 crore, in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Smart City Limited has finally completed the much-anticipated KR Market Junction improvement and new subway project, after completing 32 roads under the project. The subway has six points for entry and exit points to address concerns regarding pickpocketing, chain snatching, mugging which would take place in dimly-lit areas. The area has been covered by 32 high-resolution CCTV cameras while LED lights and escalators have also been fitted.

N Chandrasekhar, Executive Engineer of Smart City Limited, Bengaluru, said, “The junction in KR Market and subway project were taken up in February 2021. There was seepage in the subway. Concrete work on the roof, side walls and on the surface was done. The cable network was also redesigned and taken to the center of the subway roof. Refurbishment of granite flooring and cladding in KR Market subway was also done. A small passage is provided on both sides of the subway, and has been covered with metal. In case of flooding, the water will reach the collection point, and from there it will be pumped out,” the official added.

To prevent power disruption, a DG set has been installed. Since there is traffic on Masjid Road near Kalasipalya Pvt Bus Stand, the roads were white topped. Under the project, the officials also designed two Islands at the junction. Development of bus stands at KR Market, better illuminations of bus bay and signage were done under the project.

“The project was completed in under Rs 18 crore. We were waiting for the project to be inaugurated by the CM in coming days as small works were pending in the junction and surroundings but the Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel directed that the subway be opened to prevent public coming on to the road,” the official said. Feeding rooms for mothers and toilets, which have diaper changing rooms and cater to the needs of the specially-challenged, have also been built.

