Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul holds 'jan ki baat', interacts with artists, farmers, activists in Karnataka

The crowd continued to swell with thousands from neighbouring Kodagu and Ramanagara districts joining the yatra.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd on the second day of the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Begur to Kalale in Mysuru district on Saturday

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd on the second day of the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Begur to Kalale in Mysuru district on Saturday | udayshankar s

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

NANJANGUD: The morning chill and continuous drizzle failed to dampen the enthusiasm of thousands of marchers taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as they along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Mysuru district on Saturday. The crowd continued to swell with thousands from neighbouring Kodagu and Ramanagara districts joining the yatra.

Gandhi, who has announced that he will listen to people from different walks of life during his yatra, devoted much of his time interacting with young artistes, writers, farmers and Dalit activists while marching to the temple town of Nanjangud.

Many young writers said there is a growing intolerance against dissenting voices against the government. A young writer said he was booked for writing an article against the government two years ago. Another young musician, Chithan, who has penned a song on the Preamble of the Constitution, narrated the ordeal musicians suffered during the pandemic. “I was happy the way Rahul treated us and reacted to our issues. He gave us enough time to speak and gave apt replies,” he said.

Farmers spoke on the need for the minimum support price for their produce, rising cost of cultivation and spike in fertiliser prices. Dalit leaders and activists too expressed their concern.Chairman of the Congress media and publicity team Pawan Khera said many expressed that freedom of expression is in danger. “We want people to speak more as we don’t believe in Mann ki baat,” he added.

The Day 2 of Karnataka phase of the yatra began from Tondavadi Gate near Begur village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar and reached Kalale in Nanjangud taluk. Congress leaders and workers from Bengaluru South, Madikeri, Virajpet, Hunsur, HD Kote, Nanjangud, Ramanagar, Kanakapura and Channapatna Assembly constituencies walked with Rahul.

There was a bigger number of participants than Day 1 as it entered Mysuru district around 11 am. Food and refreshments were arranged for nearly 1 lakh people at Kalale Gate. Throughout the journey, Rahul kept waving at a large number of people who had gathered on Nanjangud-Ooty road. He interacted with leaders from local Congress units, DCC and block Congress.

