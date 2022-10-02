Ramu Patil By

Well-known theatre director and Gandhian Prasanna says it’s time to think beyond politics and look at the social-cultural sector. “We should get the courage to do that, only then politics will change,” he says.

Excerpts:

What is the significance of khadi?

In post-Independent India, the most neglected side of Gandhiji was his constructive action. He believed that constructive action was parallel action, which had to go along with political action. But the moment we got Independence, we dropped constructive action and picked up political action vigorously. Khadi is the flagship of constructive action. It did not die, but was neglected. It’s been happening because of a small group of dedicated people. If anything can save humanity from annihilation, it is handmade, which is khadi symbolically. Khadi has real value, and it should become real value.

What do we mean by ‘real value’?

In India, when we talk about employment, we only talk about employing the employable, which is only about 30% of the population. A large section of women and aged men are left out. They also need to have jobs as there is so much poverty. Gandhiji thought of khadi as a way of generating millions of small jobs, which could be done sitting at home.

When everything is mechanised and competitive, how do we make khadi or the handmade sector competitive?

Forget about competition. Why do you want to compete with annihilators? This is the problem with people. People are looking at life in a subjective way. Today, we are getting it (a product) at Rs 10, and tomorrow if someone gives it at Rs 9, we are willing to buy it even if it is an atom bomb. Pricing, competition and competitiveness don’t matter. If you want to save your children, start vigorously on the handmade sector, because only that can bring down carbon emissions. It can produce alternate politics to BJP or Congress. It can bring back God and faith.

Won’t modernisation and handmade sectors need to be in balance?

Well, it will get balanced. You make a start. Of course, you will not be able to drop every machine in one go. Just take the first step, and then things will follow. Handmaking may be the hundredth step, but if you have the direction clear, the first step will guide you towards it.

What is the relevance of Gandhian values today?

We have been talking too much about Gandhian values, while neglecting the Gandhian lifestyle. How did Gandhiji evolve that lifestyle which later made him evolve all those greater values? Before he started politics in India, he went around for a year and studied the people of this country and observed how wretched and poor they were. He also observed how strong they were from within despite poverty. He took the shape of those peasants and also embedded all the great values. Unless you change your shape, not just externally, but entirely, the values will not come.

Do you think the initiatives taken by the government help the handmade sector?

Can you imagine, on the day of the 75th year of the celebration of freedom, they dropped khadi from the flag? I am sorry to say this: they have killed khadi. The cotton processing factory for khadi is closed, spinning has almost stopped. When we don’t even care for the symbol, where are we caring for the actual?

What do you suggest?

If I had any confidence, I would have given suggestions. I have been giving suggestions for three decades. They all nod their heads in great humility, but inside their mind, they will be thinking that this old man is talking about a sunset industry. I just want them to quit. I am not talking politically, this party or that party, they all need to quit.

You had launched a hunger strike demanding zero GST on handmade products...

They agreed, but didn’t do it. That is the standard practice with all governments. The GST has become a much bigger threat to India ... to our decentralised polity. States are getting a raw deal in GST. We can be a moral force if people want to listen. I am trying to do some things in theatre. I find theatre equally important in this situation because theatre is as handmade as khadi. Hopefully, I will be able to introduce some of these ideas through theatre to young people.

What are your suggestions to political parties to promote khadi and Gandhian values?

I don’t want to give any suggestions. Who do I believe? The best of them are stuck in the same format. I was a Marxist half my life, but Marxists are also stuck in the same groove. They have not been able to handle the big economy and globalisation. Today is the time when you should think beyond politics, and focus on the social-cultural sector. I think if we get the courage to do that, then politics will change. I am not suggesting that we should completely neglect politics, but for the time being let us think of civilisational and sociocultural issues; only then, maybe, we will be able to inspire people.

