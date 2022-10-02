Scan QR codes for cardiac emergencies in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru has rolled out QR codes at 15 major traffic signals across the city to provide first-aid care and medical services to those facing cardiac emergencies. Deepak Venugopalan, COO, Bengaluru cluster, Mysuru and Salem, said that they had started the World Heart Day to render quick emergency service around the city.

During a medical emergency, it is hard to have a presence of mind, and so the QR codes have been launched with the support of Bengaluru Traffic Police, he added. CPR training was also organised by Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road with a dummy of 10 units. They aim to provide training to the public to equip them to save lives during cardiac emergencies. Dr Sunil Karanth, chairman, of Critical CARE Medicine, said cardiac emergency has no age bar, and can occur anywhere. The QR codes would help in quick response to an emergency which increases the survival chances of a patient.

