Top 500 ranks same in revised KCET list: Karnataka Education Minister

BENGALURU: The revised ranking list for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 was released on Saturday after six per cent of marks obtained in second pre-university (PU) 2021 were deducted for repeaters. The revised list is applicable for engineering, agriculture, yoga, and naturopathy courses.

State Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said that there was no difference in the top 500 rankings which were announced on July 30, and added that only 14 of all repeaters were ranked between 500-1,000. Around 2,063 students ranked between 501 and 10,000, and 22,022 students between 10,001 and 1 lakh.

The 2021 repeaters passed without writing any exam due to the pandemic, but later, they enrolled in professional courses only on the basis of their secondary PU marks. A total of 24,000 students of that year appeared for the exam in 2022, and their PU score was not considered for evaluating the total CET score.

Protests erupted after the KCET results were announced on July 30, as the second PU marks were not considered for repeaters. The students moved the Karnataka High Court, and the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) was asked to redo the rankings. According to the high court’s verdict, 10 per cent of the seats in IT-related branches were supposed to be increased, but there is no response for the proposal.

Many freshers were disappointed with the revised result, and asked that IT seats be increased by 10 per cent as per the court’s order. However, there is no clarity and the students await the final matrix for more information.

One of the students said that freshers have called the final list unjust, and have now urged the authorities to abide by the court’s order and increase IT seats. Some freshers had an opposite reaction as many of them saw their ranks jump of 20-30 thousand on an average. An engineering student’s revised rank jumped to 23,000 from 1,26,000.

Counselling may begin on October 3

Bengaluru: Ramya S, executive director, KEA, said on Saturday that the counselling process for KCET is expected to begin on October 3, and the final seat matrix and eligible candidate list will also be released on the same day. Regarding revised KCET ranking list, which was released on Saturday, she said that the 2022 fres­her students saw a variation of around 4,000 on an average.

Acc­ording to the revised list, the highest rank was 490 secured by Tej­as Pratap, a CBSE student and last rank was 1,74,351 secured by Sa­chin Raj, a PU board student. Of 2 lakh students, who appeared for KCET, around 1,71,000 were eligible for engineering, and of 1,063 architecture applications, 1,031 ranks were allotted. Ramya also said the revised results were not applicable for veterinary and pharmacy students as ranks were based only on KCET score.

