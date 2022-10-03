Fight hate, says Saldanha at AAP’s portal launch

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Retired judge of the Bombay and Karnataka High Courts, Justice Michael F Saldanha, on Sunday said that “one party and a few evil human beings were spreading hate and people are now fed up”.

Addressing the gathering during the launch of the civic grievance portal of the Aam Aadmi Party Dakshina Kannada wing, Justice Saldanha lashed out at the authorities for not fixing bad roads in Mangaluru and alleged waste of public money.

“The poor were provided subsidy for gas cylinders, which has now been withdrawn. The roads in Mangaluru are not suitable for driving. Is the local administration short of money? They spent a lot of money on building an over-bridge at Pumpwell.

As far as I know, 11 times the actual funds have been spent for the project. Whose money is it? There is a market, but it is yet to be occupied. There is no accountability for them. Seeing this portal for civic grievances, Mahatma Gandhi must be smiling now,” he said.

Venugopal Puchupadi, general secretary of AAP DK, said the portal will be available for people from Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

“The existing government portals are not active and the people are also not aware of it. Also, there is no proper follow-up after submitting grievances. Hence, we have come up with this portal, which will help prepare our manifesto during elections too,” he said.

Any citizen of Mangaluru can register grievances or post photos and videos of issues he/she is facing on the portal www.aapdakshinakannada.org. The district team of AAP will address those issues and help citizens.

