KSRTC bus, truck collide in Hoskote, couple dies, four-year-old survives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple from Andhra Pradesh died on the spot and their four-year-old son and 20 other passengers sustained serious injuries after the KSRTC bus in which they were travelling, collided with a stone-laden truck around 1.30am Monday. The accident occurred in front of NH75 Hotel, near Mylapura Gate on Old Madras Road in Hoskote.

The truck was parked on the highway due to a technical glitch, and the driver reportedly switched on the parking lights, which the bus driver failed to notice. The couple and their son were sitting in front, next to the driver. The deceased Bala Murugan, 45, and his wife Selvi, 36, were natives of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The bus had left Andhra around 9.30pm, and was heading to Majestic.

Except for Murugan’s son, the other injured, including the bus driver, are said to be out of danger. The injured include two other children. The couple had been living in Bengaluru for the past 10 years. Around two months ago, the family left to their home town to attend some family functions, and were returning to the city. The bodies were sent after the postmortem.

“Truck driver Paramesh was arrested and the truck was seized. He claimed that he was unable to start the vehicle due to a technical problem. The deceased couple’s son is seriously injured and undergoing treatment. The victim’s aunt has been informed about the accident,” said an officer.

Following the accident, senior KSRTC officers visited the spot and the hospital where the boy is being treated. “KSRTC will bear the entire treatment cost of the boy. The bus collided with the truck that was parked on the highway. The truck had a breakdown,” a KSRTC release said.

BENGALURU: A couple from Andhra Pradesh died on the spot and their four-year-old son and 20 other passengers sustained serious injuries after the KSRTC bus in which they were travelling, collided with a stone-laden truck around 1.30am Monday. The accident occurred in front of NH75 Hotel, near Mylapura Gate on Old Madras Road in Hoskote. The truck was parked on the highway due to a technical glitch, and the driver reportedly switched on the parking lights, which the bus driver failed to notice. The couple and their son were sitting in front, next to the driver. The deceased Bala Murugan, 45, and his wife Selvi, 36, were natives of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The bus had left Andhra around 9.30pm, and was heading to Majestic. Except for Murugan’s son, the other injured, including the bus driver, are said to be out of danger. The injured include two other children. The couple had been living in Bengaluru for the past 10 years. Around two months ago, the family left to their home town to attend some family functions, and were returning to the city. The bodies were sent after the postmortem. “Truck driver Paramesh was arrested and the truck was seized. He claimed that he was unable to start the vehicle due to a technical problem. The deceased couple’s son is seriously injured and undergoing treatment. The victim’s aunt has been informed about the accident,” said an officer. Following the accident, senior KSRTC officers visited the spot and the hospital where the boy is being treated. “KSRTC will bear the entire treatment cost of the boy. The bus collided with the truck that was parked on the highway. The truck had a breakdown,” a KSRTC release said.