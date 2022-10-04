Police issues externment order from Kalaburagi against BJP leader

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP leader Manikanth Rathod, an aspirant for Chittapur assembly constituency ticket in the upcoming elections, has been externed (banished) from Kalaburagi district for one year over various charges against him.

In a press release issued on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasalu confirmed that the order to extern Rathod was issued on Friday. The DCP said during the externment period, Rathod will have to live within the jurisdiction of Shivamogga District (Rural) Police Station limits.

The police order says that Rathod is booked as a rowdy-sheeter in Chowk Police Station and is the prime accused in illegally storing, transporting and selling rice allocated under public distribution system (PDS) in different districts. Rathod, who is also facing several criminal cases, manages to get bail through political influence and has violated bail conditions in many cases, police said.

Police sources said the accused has been given three days time to leave the district and report to Shivamogga District (Rural) Police Station. The deadline will end on Tuesday. If he does not leave the district, the police will forcibly take him to Shivamogga.

Sources close to Rathod said that he is planning to approach a court against the externment order.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP district unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi admitted that Rathod is a member of the BJP and that he was planning to contest from Chittapur assembly constituency. He further said that the party will take a stand on the matter after holding a meeting.

