Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi may join Bharat Jodo Yatra at Ballari

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: As the Bharat Jodo Yatra gains pace in Karnataka, AICC president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to participate in it when the mega rally, launched by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, reaches Ballari. They are likely to address a massive crowd here on October 18 or 19.

Bringing the top Congress leaders to the district during the yatra is a well-thought out plan of the KPCC to recover the district it lost to the BJP. Moreover, the Gandhis have a close association with Ballari as Sonia fought against BJP leader Sushma Swaraj from here in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, and won with a handsome margin. Hence, the party wants to cash in on this emotive moment.

Even in the Assembly elections, Ballari was once a strong fortress of the Congress, but now there are only two MLAs out of five Assembly segments in the district. As the Assembly polls are approaching, the party has planned a big rally, where over 5 lakh people are expected to gather. Recently, AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president DK Shivakumar were in the city to identify the right location to hold the rally.

Shivakumar informed that he and Surjewala are personally monitoring the success of the event, but a list of leaders who would address the rally is yet to be finalised. As the AICC president’s polls are scheduled on October 17, the rally might be held on October 18 or 19, he added.

BALLARI: As the Bharat Jodo Yatra gains pace in Karnataka, AICC president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to participate in it when the mega rally, launched by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, reaches Ballari. They are likely to address a massive crowd here on October 18 or 19. Bringing the top Congress leaders to the district during the yatra is a well-thought out plan of the KPCC to recover the district it lost to the BJP. Moreover, the Gandhis have a close association with Ballari as Sonia fought against BJP leader Sushma Swaraj from here in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, and won with a handsome margin. Hence, the party wants to cash in on this emotive moment. Even in the Assembly elections, Ballari was once a strong fortress of the Congress, but now there are only two MLAs out of five Assembly segments in the district. As the Assembly polls are approaching, the party has planned a big rally, where over 5 lakh people are expected to gather. Recently, AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president DK Shivakumar were in the city to identify the right location to hold the rally. Shivakumar informed that he and Surjewala are personally monitoring the success of the event, but a list of leaders who would address the rally is yet to be finalised. As the AICC president’s polls are scheduled on October 17, the rally might be held on October 18 or 19, he added.