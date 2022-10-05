ST Somashekar, babu move SC against bribe probe

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minister ST Somashekar, IAS officer Dr G C Prakash (then Commissioner of the BDA) and K Ravi, proprietor, 37th Crescent Hotel, Bengaluru have approached the Supreme Court against Karnataka HC’s order of directing the Lokayukta police to investigate into the allegations of accepting bribe to get a project for Ramalingam Construction Company Private Limited from Bangalore Development Authority.

The plea challenging HC’s September 7 order where it had also restored the privatecomplaint filed by activist TJ Abraham in the graft case is listed beforethe bench led by Justice Chandrachud on October 10.

While allowing Abraham’s plea who had challenged lower court’s order of dismissinghis private complaint, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav of Karnataka HC said thatthe rejection of sanction for prosecution would not come in the way of continuance of proceedings.

“The rejection of such request is liable to be ignored, as such request was not made either by the police officer or an officer of investigation agency or other law enforcement authorities; nor pursuant to the order of court as contemplated under first proviso to Section 19 of the PC Act,” the HC said.

Exactly one week after the HC’s order, a special court on 14th September referred the private complaint to the Lokayukta police to conduct investigation into the allegations and submit a final report by November

2, 2022.

NEW DELHI: Minister ST Somashekar, IAS officer Dr G C Prakash (then Commissioner of the BDA) and K Ravi, proprietor, 37th Crescent Hotel, Bengaluru have approached the Supreme Court against Karnataka HC’s order of directing the Lokayukta police to investigate into the allegations of accepting bribe to get a project for Ramalingam Construction Company Private Limited from Bangalore Development Authority. The plea challenging HC’s September 7 order where it had also restored the privatecomplaint filed by activist TJ Abraham in the graft case is listed beforethe bench led by Justice Chandrachud on October 10. While allowing Abraham’s plea who had challenged lower court’s order of dismissinghis private complaint, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav of Karnataka HC said thatthe rejection of sanction for prosecution would not come in the way of continuance of proceedings. “The rejection of such request is liable to be ignored, as such request was not made either by the police officer or an officer of investigation agency or other law enforcement authorities; nor pursuant to the order of court as contemplated under first proviso to Section 19 of the PC Act,” the HC said. Exactly one week after the HC’s order, a special court on 14th September referred the private complaint to the Lokayukta police to conduct investigation into the allegations and submit a final report by November 2, 2022.