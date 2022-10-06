Home States Karnataka

Confident of winning top post: Kharge

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that he is confident of winning the election to the post of AICC president.

Published: 06th October 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that he is confident of winning the election to the post of AICC president. Speaking to reporters before leaving for Mysuru where he will join Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said many state PCC unit leaders and senior party leaders were present when he filed his nomination papers which is an indication that there is overwhelming support for his candidature.

Kharge also ruled out the possibility of his return to state politics as a chief ministerial candidate by saying, “I am a sincere worker of Congress, which made me a Union minister twice and also the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Now, as many leaders are backing me for the post of AICC president, what more can I expect”, he said. He also declined to comment on rumours that his supporters were urging his rival for the Congress chief’s post, Shashi Tharoor, to withdraw his papers.

‘Will focus on collective leadership’

Kharge said, if elected to the top post, he will focus on making the collective leadership of the party strong. He said his first priority would be to strengthen the Congress party for the Legislative assembly elections next year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

He added that efforts will be made to implement the ‘Udaipur Declaration’ of the party. On unifying opposition parties, the senior leader said that after the elections, a meeting of all senior leaders of the Congress party will be convened to discuss alliances.

He said he shares a good rapport with leaders of many political parties which would help in forging alliances with other parties, for the survival of democracy and for the defeat of communal forces in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp