Cybercrime: CBI arrests 16 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major crackdown on transnational organised cybercrime gangs in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with state police forces, conducted searches at 115 locations across the country. In Karnataka, 12 places were searched and 16 people have been arrested.

The exercise, named ‘Operation Chakra’, was launched on Tuesday in Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Haryana, with support from police forces of these states and Union Territories. The CBI also coordinated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US, Interpol, Canadian Police, Australian Police and other private corporations for the operation.

In Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths carried out the operation in connection with 15 cases registered in various CEN police stations. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raman Gupta said it was a well-coordinated exercise with the CBI. He said, “The nature of crimes include allurement of jobs, OTP frauds, cheating people by creating fake profiles on social media, cheating and harassing people by offering loans through Chinese applications and non-banking financial companies.”

Raid carried out in 87 locations

“We arrested 16 people and froze 30 bank accounts containing Rs 1.89 crore,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raman Gupta said, adding that 23 mobile phones and three laptops were also seized. The CBI said that it carried out searches in 87 locations across 16 states in connection with 11 cases while other State/Union Territory Police searched around 28 places -- 2 each in Assam and Punjab, 4 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 3 in Chandigarh, 5 in Delhi and 12 in Karnataka.

“During the searches, 1.5 kg gold was recovered. Huge digital evidence including mobile phones and laptops have been seized. Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad were also raided by the CBI,” an official release said.

