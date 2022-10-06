Home States Karnataka

Cybercrime: CBI arrests 16 in Karnataka

In Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths carried out the operation in connection with 15 cases registered in various CEN police stations.

Published: 06th October 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

cybercrime

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major crackdown on transnational organised cybercrime gangs in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with state police forces, conducted searches at 115 locations across the country. In Karnataka, 12 places were searched and 16 people have been arrested.

The exercise, named ‘Operation Chakra’, was launched on Tuesday in Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Haryana, with support from police forces of these states and Union Territories. The CBI also coordinated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US, Interpol, Canadian Police, Australian Police and other private corporations for the operation.

In Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths carried out the operation in connection with 15 cases registered in various CEN police stations. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raman Gupta said it was a well-coordinated exercise with the CBI. He said, “The nature of crimes include allurement of jobs, OTP frauds, cheating people by creating fake profiles on social media, cheating and harassing people by offering loans through Chinese applications and non-banking financial companies.”

Raid carried out in 87 locations

“We arrested 16 people and froze 30 bank accounts containing Rs 1.89 crore,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raman Gupta said, adding that 23 mobile phones and three laptops were also seized. The CBI said that it carried out searches in 87 locations across 16 states in connection with 11 cases while other State/Union Territory Police searched around 28 places -- 2 each in Assam and Punjab, 4 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 3 in Chandigarh, 5 in Delhi and 12 in Karnataka.

“During the searches, 1.5 kg gold was recovered. Huge digital evidence including mobile phones and laptops have been seized. Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad were also raided by the CBI,” an official release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cybercrime Karnataka
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp