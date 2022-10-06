Maha emblem on K’taka bus tickets sparks row

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Bus passengers in Gadag were in for a shock when they noticed the emblem of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on the tickets issued by North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).

Several passengers, travelling from Gadag to Dambal, Doni, Attikatti, and Mundargi have shared screenshots of the tickets on social media, flagging NWKRTC’s “love” for the MSRTC emblem.

This was first noticed on a ticket by a passenger in a bus run between Doni and Gadag. The emblem carries ‘Jai Maharashtra’ slogan. Muttu Biliyeli, a passenger, called some pro-Kannada organisations at Puttaraj Bus Stand in Gadag town. After the bus reached Gadag, the passengers, along with activists staged a protest. They said it was a serious flaw on the part of the NWKRTC officials and demanded action.

F C Hiremath, Divisional Controller, Gadag, said, “Ticket rolls were printed in Visakhapatnam and were distributed from there to Karnataka and Maharashtra. This may have happened due to some confusion. We have received 200 roll boxes and some rolls were given to the bus conductors in Gadag and Ron depots. We have directed all taluk-level officials to return such rolls. Strict action will be taken after an inquiry”.

