Home States Karnataka

Need startup hub, IT park in HDB region: Industry to govt  

The proposed EV cluster over 500 acres by attracting anchor industries, is likely to be a game-changer.

Published: 06th October 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

IT/BT Dr CN Ashwath Narayan at the CEOs’ Roundtable in Hubballi on Wednesday | Express

IT/BT Dr CN Ashwath Narayan at the CEOs’ Roundtable in Hubballi on Wednesday | Express

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Apart from the proposed plan to set up the country’s first EV cluster, a group of industrialists have recommended the State Government develop a startup hub, manufacturing launch pad, IT tech park, Beyond Bengaluru R&D Fund, and five centres of excellence in the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi (HDB) region.

Soon after the CEOs’ Round Table with Electronics, IT, BT, and Science & Technology Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, the industries that have come together under Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), pushed for these recommendations to improve the industrial investment scenario in the HDB region. Details of their requests were presented to both Narayan and Union minister Pralhad Joshi during the recent Techceleration-2022 convention held here.

The proposed EV cluster over 500 acres by attracting anchor industries, is likely to be a game-changer. The industry has recommended targeting at least two anchor units, the common centre for testing, validation and certification, and the letter of intent should be signed as early as Karnataka Rajyotsava Day this year, with the first unit commencing operations by the H2 of next year.

As the region is rapidly catching up as an attractive destination for startups in the state after Bengaluru, the KDEM is batting for a Karnataka Startup Hub, with world-class infrastructure built to house 5,000 startups. It has been proposed that it be built by the KDEM itself in a public-private partnership, over a 2-lakh square feet area on government land leased for 35 years.

Santosh Huralikoppi, an entrepreneur who operates an ITeS company in Hubballi, said the total budget required to realise this project would be Rs 100 crore, adding that its outcome would have a positive impact on the valuation of startups, while also creating over 25,000 new jobs.

Plug-n-play setup
Another major recommendation is to build a 1-lakh square feet manufacturing launch pad, which will act as a plug-n-play setup for engineering and manufacturing companies to scale up their business. Meanwhile, apart from announcing a Rs 500-core R&D fund for the region, the KDEM is seeking the establishment of five centres of excellence, with an investment of Rs 20 crore per centre, to boost training in R&D, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV cluster State Government Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp