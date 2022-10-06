RSS’ Muslim wing for Uniform Civil code in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much discussed Uniform Civil Code, which has the backing of pro-Hindu groups, has got support from Muslim leaders affiliated with the RSS wing ‘Bharat First’ and Rashtriya Muslim Manch. The development comes after many BJP-ruled states and pro-Hindu groups started pitching for the UCC. ‘Bharat First’ Karnataka chapter was launched in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE after its launch, Iqbal Ahmed, All-India co-convener, Bharat First, and long-time associate of RSS said, “There is a majoritarian government. Simply raising objections to Uniform Civic Code will create unnecessary problems. It is all about ‘One Nation’ and ‘One Law’.

This is a benefit for all.” He added that it is time for the Muslim community to have a dialogue and diplomacy, and support the law. The 24-member committee will monitor the activities of Bharat First and its main objective is to connect with the Muslim community and bring it under the RSS fold.

BENGALURU: The much discussed Uniform Civil Code, which has the backing of pro-Hindu groups, has got support from Muslim leaders affiliated with the RSS wing ‘Bharat First’ and Rashtriya Muslim Manch. The development comes after many BJP-ruled states and pro-Hindu groups started pitching for the UCC. ‘Bharat First’ Karnataka chapter was launched in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Speaking to TNIE after its launch, Iqbal Ahmed, All-India co-convener, Bharat First, and long-time associate of RSS said, “There is a majoritarian government. Simply raising objections to Uniform Civic Code will create unnecessary problems. It is all about ‘One Nation’ and ‘One Law’. This is a benefit for all.” He added that it is time for the Muslim community to have a dialogue and diplomacy, and support the law. The 24-member committee will monitor the activities of Bharat First and its main objective is to connect with the Muslim community and bring it under the RSS fold.