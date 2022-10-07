Baby elephant will be saved: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The injured elephant calf in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve that caught the attention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be treated and monitored, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. Responding to Rahul’s emotional letter, Bommai said he appreciates his concern about the health of the calf, and that the government would do everything to save its life.

Earlier in the day, Bommai said he was out of town and had received Rahul’s letter, and would respond after talking to officials. Bommai said he had inquired with forest officials, who said the calf may have been attacked by wild animals. At present, it is being breast-fed by the mother, and is being constantly monitored by the forest department. He also pointed out that it is not advisable to separate the mother and baby elephant.

