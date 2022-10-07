Home States Karnataka

Baby elephant will be saved: Bommai

Earlier in the day, Bommai said he was out of town and had received Rahul’s letter, and would respond after talking to officials.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

elephant calf

The injured elephant calf in the comfort of its mother, at Nagarhole National Park | pic tweeted by Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The injured elephant calf in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve that caught the attention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be treated and monitored, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. Responding to Rahul’s emotional letter, Bommai said he appreciates his concern about the health of the calf, and that the government would do everything to save its life.

Earlier in the day, Bommai said he was out of town and had received Rahul’s letter, and would respond after talking to officials. Bommai said he had inquired with forest officials, who said the calf may have been attacked by wild animals. At present, it is being breast-fed by the mother, and is being constantly monitored by the forest department. He also pointed out that it is not advisable to separate the mother and baby elephant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp