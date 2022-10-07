Bommai, BSY to commence Karnataka tour from October 11

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa will start their statewide tour from Raichur in Kalyana Karnataka region on October 11. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will be traversing through Central Karnataka region next week.

Bommai and Yediyurappa will visit 50 Assembly segments in the next three months setting the tone for the BJP’s campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls. Two teams headed by BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh will also continue their state tour. In all, the party leaders plan to cover 165 Assembly segments by end of December.

According to a senior BJP leader, during their visit to Assembly segments, Bommai and Yediyurappa will address conventions, meet beneficiaries of the State and Central government schemes, hold meetings with booth-level BJP workers and also interact with the party officer-bearers. The duo will be in Raichur district for three days starting October 11.

Apart from BJP state leaders visiting the Assembly segments, the BJP is also holding many conventions focussing on different segments. The party is holding an OBC convention in Kalaburagi on October 30 and an ST convention in Ballari in November. In December, the party is holding an SC convention in Mysuru, a farmers’ convention in Hubballi, a mahila morcha convention in Bengaluru and yuva morcha meet in Mangaluru.

A senior BJP leader said appointments to boards and corporations that are pending for several months will be done in the next few days and Bommai will also go for ministry expansion as soon as he gets approval from the party high command.

Meanwhile, Arun Singh said in the state Executive Committee meeting on Friday they will discuss the roadmap for winning 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls. Another BJP leader said the meeting will also discuss the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. The leader, however, maintained that the yatra has failed to get a good response from people of Karnataka.

