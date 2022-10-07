Home States Karnataka

Bommai, BSY to commence Karnataka tour from October 11

Bommai and Yediyurappa will visit 50 Assembly segments in the next three months setting the tone for the BJP’s campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai and his prede-cessor BS Yediyurappa in conversation in the Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa will start their statewide tour from Raichur in Kalyana Karnataka region on October 11. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will be traversing through Central Karnataka region next week.

Bommai and Yediyurappa will visit 50 Assembly segments in the next three months setting the tone for the BJP’s campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls. Two teams headed by BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh will also continue their state tour. In all, the party leaders plan to cover 165 Assembly segments by end of December.

According to a senior BJP leader, during their visit to Assembly segments, Bommai and Yediyurappa will address conventions, meet beneficiaries of the State and Central government schemes, hold meetings with booth-level BJP workers and also interact with the party officer-bearers. The duo will be in Raichur district for three days starting October 11.

Apart from BJP state leaders visiting the Assembly segments, the BJP is also holding many conventions focussing on different segments. The party is holding an OBC convention in Kalaburagi on October 30 and an ST convention in Ballari in November. In December, the party is holding an SC convention in Mysuru, a farmers’ convention in Hubballi, a mahila morcha convention in Bengaluru and yuva morcha meet in Mangaluru.

A senior BJP leader said appointments to boards and corporations that are pending for several months will be done in the next few days and Bommai will also go for ministry expansion as soon as he gets approval from the party high command.

Meanwhile, Arun Singh said in the state Executive Committee meeting on Friday they will discuss the roadmap for winning 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls. Another BJP leader said the meeting will also discuss the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. The leader, however, maintained that the yatra has failed to get a good response from people of Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka BS Yediyurappa Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka elections
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp