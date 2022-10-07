Karnataka: Bidar tense after Hindutva mob performs puja at madrasa; nine booked

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Tension continues to prevail in Bidar city after a large group of people entered the Mohammed Gawan mosque and Madrasa and mosque located at the 15th-century monument in the city and performed pooja by shouting provocative slogans on Thursday early morning.

The Bidar police have booked nine persons in connection with the case, reports said. A strong police force has been deployed around the archaeologically significant monument.

A video of the group entering the premises of the 15th century ASI-protected Mahmood Gawan monument, where a madrasa and mosque is located, while the procession of Goddess Bhavani Devi was passing in front of it, has gone viral on social networking sites.

The group of people entered the madrasa allegedly by breaking open the gate. They allegedly later performed prayers inside, and shouted slogans.

According to sources, the Bhavani Devi procession is taken out by a group of people every year in old Bidar city. However, nobody had entered the madrasa to perform prayers so far.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that "Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate" the historic mosque."

"How can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims," he argued.

Sources said that this act may have been done to incite people as elections to the state assembly are drawing closer.

After a local resident lodged a complaint with the Bidar police, a case against 60 persons was registered in connection with the incident.

Tension prevails in Bidar after a group of enters a Madrasa in Bidar breaking the lock and perform pooja during a procession on Thursday. Case filed against 60 persons. A video of incident viral. @XpressBengaluru @Cloudnirad @ramupatil_TNIE @BSBommai @siddaramaiah @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/eVPdhFDgIi

— Naushad Bijapur (@naushadbijapur) October 7, 2022

In his complaint to Bidar Town Police Station, Mohammad Shafiyogiddin Mohammad Bismilla (69) said, "The group entered the ASI monument `Mahmood Gawan Madrasa and Masjid' illegally by breaking the lock and threatening the security persons. This group of people is trying to disturb peace and harmony in the city for a long time by resorting to such provocative acts. The people in the group have been shouting slogans against the country and trying to instigate people.''

A police jeep bearing registration number KA-38 G315 was seen at the spot. Police personnel were also present when the group of people entered the madrasa premises illegally to perform prayers.

Meanwhile, several people staged a dharna in front of the Town Police station demanding stringent action against the people who trying to disturb Bidar's communal harmony.

Police sources said that measures would be taken to initiate action against all those entering the protected monument illegally.

